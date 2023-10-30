Humble Sydney home next to a carpark sells for an astonishing $4.6 million

The property is situated next to public transport, primary and secondary schools as well as a carpark.

The true value is in its zoning: It boasts a Zone R4. which means it is suited for﻿ medium to high density residential or commercial development by acquiring adjoining properties (subject to approval).The three bedroom home has retained its original kitchen, which features marble patterned cupboards with timber-style trimmings.The property was spruiked for its development potential as it sits on a massive 742sqm rectangular block of land.

"This well-maintained family residence would continue to serve as an ideal home for families that can appreciate a convenient lifestyle being centrally located in arguable the best street in Canley Heights," the listing reads. headtopics.com

"It provides immediate access and only footsteps away from all essential amenities including primary and secondary schools, public transport and a wide selection of speciality stores, restaurants, and cafes, as well as the vibrant Canley Heights retail precinct on offer!"

