Nikko Asset Management Co-Head Predicts One More Rate Hike by RBA

If James Alexander at Nikko Asset Management were in the shoes of Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock, he would hold the cash rate steady because raising it again would bring painful job losses.

“If I were governor of the RBA, I would probably hold the cash rate,” he says, arguing that the central bank can afford to wait instead of taking the risk of overtightening which could lead to job losses.Alexander has worked in financial markets for over 25 years, including a decade at Nikko Asset and AllianceBernstein, and has sympathy for policymakers because they only have one tool to manage the economy – interest rates – and rely on imperfect data and imperfect inputs.

The fund manager says markets were ahead of themselves in predicting future rate cuts and an economic recession. “It is clear now that the market didn’t get that call right.” Alexander acknowledges that China’s troubled property sector could be a drag, but he is overall positive about the economy. headtopics.com

He also likes Australian 10-year government bonds because of the country’s “normally shaped” yield curve, as opposed to the US inverted curve. Turning to the Bank of Japan, the portfolio manager predicts it will eventually lift their cash rate from the current minus 0.1 per cent, a level set in 2016.

He has not reallocated the funds, preferring to sit on cash. His next move is likely to add to government bonds on expectations that central banks will start easing. “We are not quite there yet, but that’s the next cycle,” he says. headtopics.com

RBA interest rates: NAB backflips on home loan paymentsNAB abandoned an assurance that it would only increase monthly mortgage repayments on the 12-month “anniversary” of variable home loans, after rapid-fire interest rate rises caught the bank off guard. Read more ⮕

‘Difficult balancing act’: RBA trying to control inflation and satisfy consumersThe RBA has a “difficult balancing act” between controlling inflation and also making sure consumers can get through the end of the year, says Bank of America’s head of Australia and New Zealand economics, Vice-President Micaela Fuchila. Read more ⮕

AustralianSuper, HESTA, Aware Super, UniSuper, Insignia, AMP CEOs pledge to outperform CPI as rates soarThey say they can still meet their ambitious objectives of beating inflation by 3-4 per cent and that they may even make money as previously expensive asset classes cheapen. Read more ⮕

Sam Bankman-Fried admits to ‘large mistakes’ in crypto fraud trial testimonyBankman-Fried says his biggest mistake was not implementing a dedicated risk management team for crypto trading platform FTX Read more ⮕

Mercer to take over ING’s $3b Living Super bizMercer has taken over the management of Dutch bank ING’s Aussie pensions business, dubbed Living Super, which manages nearly $3 billion. Read more ⮕

Sharon Graham's sinister web of sex and deception ended in the bloody murder of Bruce SaundersSharon Graham has been found guilty of masterminding the so-called 'woodchipper murder' of the mild-mannered Bruce Saunders — a cash-poor but asset-rich man deemed to be worth more dead than alive. Read more ⮕