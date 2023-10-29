Housing Recovery Expected to Drive 7% Increase in Home Prices

A quicker-than-expected housing recovery, triggered by the relatively low supply of listings and the resurgence of buyers, could propel home prices as much as 7 per cent higher nationally through the 2024 financial year, according to a panel of economists and analysts.in the six months to September, according to CoreLogic, a rebound that has defied the fastest rate-rising cycle in three decades, after demand initially cooled.

Jarden chief economist Carlos Cacho expects a 6.5 per cent increase in house prices nationally through 2023-24. “The key drivers of this increase are expected to be continued limited listings, particularly of family homes, along with positive sentiment towards housing, given households’ expectations of RBA easing next year. That said, we don’t expect rate cuts until late 2024, at the earliest, which may challenge this positive sentiment.

Barrenjoey economist Jo Masters and AMP chief economist Shane Oliver expect home prices nationally to rise by 6.6 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, through FY24. Mr Oliver said: “Property price gains will continue into next year albeit at a slowing pace as high interest rates continue and unemployment rises, which will constrain demand and potentially boost supply.” headtopics.com

“The risk is high of another leg down in prices in the next year given the lagged impact of rate hikes so far, the risk of even more rate hikes to come and the rising risk of a large rise in unemployment,” he said.

“This is because of how we expect ‘supply shock – early stage’ and ‘interest rate relief – late stage’ to play out, he said. But two economists – Barrenjoey’s Ms Masters and MSCI’s Ben Martin-Henry – warn that household savings will be eroded through next year. As well, the number of fixed mortgages rolling off and subsequently exposed to higher rates during the second half this year will double in value compared with the first half, according to Ms Masters.Four in five households were expected to have exhausted their savings by early next year, she said. headtopics.com

Victoria records 30-year housing construction low as crisis deepensVictoria's housing plan is in doubt after the state recorded a 30-year low in home construction. Analysis by Nine Newspapers reveals just 1,500 homes for every one million Victorians commenced construction in the June quarter. Read more ⮕

SA's post-COVID international tourism recovery struggles as sector takes stock of slow returnDolphin cruise operator William Pyke knew international tourism figures would not bounce back right away after the pandemic — but he did not think it would take this long. Read more ⮕

Housing funding for Bordertown, boosts for firefighting and mobile coverage as cabinet visitsThe South Australian government has announced funding for housing, firefighting and mobile coverage in the south-east. Read more ⮕

How world title hope Justis Huni overcame a drive-by shooting and horror injury runIn what was meant to be his last fight before a gold medal assault at the Tokyo Olympics, Justis Huni fought Paul Gallen. It has been a bumpy ride since. Read more ⮕

How world title hope Justis Huni overcame a drive-by shooting and horror injury runIn what was meant to be his last fight before a gold medal assault at the Tokyo Olympics, Justis Huni fought Paul Gallen. It has been a bumpy ride since. Read more ⮕

How world title hope Justis Huni overcame a drive-by shooting and horror injury runIn what was meant to be his last fight before a gold medal assault at the Tokyo Olympics, Justis Huni fought Paul Gallen. It has been a bumpy ride since. Read more ⮕