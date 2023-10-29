Employers Planning to Pay Remote Workers Differently, Risking Battle with Staff

About 38 per cent of senior executives in large Australian corporations told a Herbert Smith Freehills “Future of Work” global survey released on Monday that working from home will become a privilege earned through trust and seniority, with 37 per cent revealing plans to differentiate pay between remote and in-office staff in the next three-to-five years.that remote workers should be paid less because of the thousands of dollars a year they saved on not having a daily commute.
“What happens if for six months you say ‘I’ll work from home’ and then you change and come into the office – does your pay go up or down?” he said. He said employees themselves might raise pay changes as a way to negotiate working fully remotely or with different hours, such as a nine-day fortnight.
The HSF report said the biggest risk for employers was to their talent strategy and whether paying remote workers less than in-office colleagues set the stage for conflict with staff who felt relegated to “second-class status”.“And workers told they must wait months or years for the right to work from home may not stay long enough to earn the privilege,” the report said. headtopics.com
The pushback against work from home was even more pronounced on a global level, with the survey of 500 key decision-makers finding almost half (47 per cent) expect remote work to become an earned privilege and about as many (45 per cent) with plans to differentiate pay.
“I think that is what is coming in the professional services field, and there will be a lot of work that will be seen as something generative AI can do,” he said. “Then will people be retrained in other tasks or will we see overall reductions in headcount?” headtopics.com