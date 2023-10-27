SA's post-COVID international tourism recovery struggles as sector takes stock of slow return

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onHundreds of thousands of international tourists have not returned to Adelaide after the COVID-19 pandemic, with Adelaide Airport recording more than a 30 per cent drop in overseas visitors.

"We're at about 40 to 50 per cent of our international visitors compared to pre-COVID so that's slowly coming back," Mr Pyke said. Mr Pyke has operated the Glenelg-based business for more than three years, running dolphin cruises and private charters.

"We're starting to see some backpackers and younger people from Europe in particular and not really seeing any Asian market come back yet," he said. "The further people have to travel the more they need to think about it, the more they need to plan for it."She said Adelaide has always had to work harder to convince the tourists that the so-called "City of Churches" was a desirable and worthwhile tourism destination. headtopics.com

"Whereas Adelaide has never been a primary destination for many international travellers, but there's strategies in place to address that."In a statement, SA's Tourism Minister, Zoe Bettison, said while tourism to the state had "never been stronger", she would continue to work with the South Australian Tourism Commission to drive up international visitation.

Zoe Bettison says the state government is in discussions with other airlines in an attempt to attract them to South Australia."Our strong suite of new major events, including LIV Golf Adelaide and AFL Gather Round — and this weekend's Harvest Rock festival — give visitors just another reason to visit South Australia." headtopics.com

