Sam Bankman-Fried admits to ‘large mistakes’ in crypto fraud trial testimony

Bankman-Fried’s testimony in front of a Manhattan jury on Friday came a day later than anticipated, after the judge overseeing the trial, Lewis Kaplan, unexpectedly sent jurors home on Thursday afternoon in order to determine which parts of Bankman-Fried’s testimony he would allow.

Bankman-Fried told the jury he didn’t know much about cryptocurrency before launching FTX and Alameda Research. “I had absolutely no idea how they worked,” he told Cohen. “I just knew they were things you could trade.” But, he continued, he saw an opportunity to move the cryptocurrency system forward.

“Even when it became sort of overwhelming, when there were more PR and interview requests than I could manage … by that point, it was too late to have a new public face of that company,” he said. Questioning from Bankman-Fried’s defense team sought to humanize the notoriously quirky executive and explain away some of the company’s unconventional, including employees co-habitating. It also addressed Bankman-Fried’s romantic relationship withEllison has testified that Bankman-Fried masterminded billions of dollars in fraud, and that his disheveled boy genius appearance was a carefully curated facade. headtopics.com

Although Bankman-Fried did not testify in front of a jury on Thursday, he did testify in front of the judge. And the possibility of him taking the stand

