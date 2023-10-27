Sharon Graham's sinister web of sex and deception ended in the bloody murder of Bruce Saunders

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onIt was the case that sounded like the plot line of a soap opera or horror movie — a love quadrangle, sex, money, a gruesome murder.

And now, nearly six years since the day first responders discovered the shredded limbs of 54-year-old Bruce Saunders, poking out of the end of a woodchipper, all those responsible for his murder have been brought to justice.

After his first wife died and a second marriage failed, friends said Mr Saunders was desperate for love.It's been said that Mr Saunders would have done anything for Graham, and even bought her an engagement ring before they broke up."Quite simply, he was worth more dead than alive." headtopics.com

The court also heard that Bruce Saunders' friends had recalled he "knew there was another man on the scene," named Greg. The full truth of what exactly happened on the night of November 12, 2017 will only ever be known to Koenig and Roser.The land belonged to Sharon Beighton, who was Graham's close friend.

"I found a stick. I placed Bruce on the chipper and I used the stick to put his arm in to the rollers to take him in," Koenig said.The gruesome image of what remained of Mr Saunders was shown to the court in both Roser and Graham's trials.Koenig told the court that Roser told her: "Bruce had gone through the chipper" before walking back up the driveway to Ms Beighton, who called police. headtopics.com

"When the opportunity arose to carry out a murder in a different way at a remote place, you pursued that with gusto and you pressured Roser and, to some extent, Koenig, to do so."Investigators found a pool of blood on the feeder tray of the woodchipper and drag marks in the dirt at the Tinana Road property.

Read more:

abcnews »

Woman found guilty over woodchipper murder of ex-partner in QueenslandBrisbane supreme court finds Sharon Graham, 63, was architect of plot to kill Bruce Saunders for insurance money Read more ⮕

Woman found guilty of Qld woodchipper murderSharon Graham pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bruce James Saunders at a property near Gympie in 2017. Read more ⮕

Man charged with WA cold case murder of Sharon Fulton, 37 years after her disappearanceA 77-year-old man is due to face a West Australian court today accused of killing missing Perth woman Sharon Fulton, who vanished in 1986 and whose body has never been found. Read more ⮕

Bruce Lehrmann Charged With Two Counts Of Rape 27/10/23It’s been revealed that Bruce Lehrmann was charged with two counts of rape in Queensland back in January, police are still looking for the 24 year old man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend inside a Sydney school’s gym bathroom,The US Army reservist who shot and killed at least 18 people in the state of Maine yesterday remains on the run, the... Read more ⮕

How Bruce the brolga won over a Queensland communityThe avian social media star has blessed the people of Moreton Bay with his presence for years and, after a recent health scare, should continue to do so Read more ⮕

Bruce Lehrmann named as man charged with alleged rape of woman in ToowoombaThe former Liberal staffer has lost a bid to keep his identity suppressed after being charged with two counts of rape in Toowoomba late last year. Read more ⮕