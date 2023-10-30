Warm spring weather boosts retail turnover in September

Australianrose by 0.9 per cent last month according to seasonally adjusted ﻿Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data released today but retail turnover overall has remained low.'The world will miss you': Matthew Perry's Friends co-star's touching tributeABS head of retail statistics Ben Dorber said the warm weather lifted turnover for household goods and clothing as well as hardware and gardening items.

The release of the new iPhone and ﻿﻿the introduction of the Climate Smart Energy Savers Rebate program in Queensland also contributed to the rise. "While the rise in September was the largest since January, subdued spending for most of 2023 means that underlying growth in Retail turnover remains historically low," Dorber said."Retail turnover in trend terms is up only 1.5 per cent compared to September 2022, the smallest trend growth over 12 months in the history of the series."(CPI) showed inflation rose again this quarter﻿ but growth continued to be lower than 2022.

