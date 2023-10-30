Fresh sign RBA will hikes rates again

Turnover for retail goods and services grew 0.9 per cent, fresh data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday shows, led by a sharp jump in purchases at department stores and for household goods.

Following the release of hotter-than-expected quarterly inflation numbers last week, the retail spending figures will further strengthen the case for the RBA to resume its aggressive round of monetary tightening when its board meets next Tuesday.

The RBA is hiking interest rates in order to slow spending and bring inflation back to its 2 to 3 per cent target range. However, the central bank is wary of increasing rates too quickly such that it causes an unnecessarily sharp contraction. headtopics.com

“Given the strong inflation print for Q3 and the hawkish turn in recent RBA communications, we expect to see another rate hike in November,” Mr Langcake said. The hotter-than-expected retail spending figures will strengthen the case for a November rate hike. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Martin Ollman

