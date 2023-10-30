How Lloyd Williams is training a Melbourne Cup contender by text message

Gai Waterhouse and Lloyd Williams are both Australian racing hall of famers, but Waterhouse says it’s clear who calls the shots when it comes to their Melbourne Cup contender Serpentine.Lloyd Williams, after Almandin won the Cup in 2016“You don’t have to worry because I get these detailed texts. I don’t have to think, I just act off the texts.

Waterhouse says she’s proposed a few ideas of her own, but the seven-time Melbourne Cup-winning owner rules the roost.“Should I do this, Lloyd? I think the horse should run there. ‘Absolutely not, this is the way to go’,” Waterhouse said, when asked what her conversations with Williams are like.

“But he’s fantastic, and it’s just a joy. He’s been in my life , a great friend of my father’s, and of course, they had Just A Dash win the Cup back many years ago. He hadn’t had a horse for me for about 20 years, and last year he gave me two or three horses to train, and it’s just joyous. He’s wonderful.”Williams’ stranglehold on the Cup as its most successful owner will get tighter if Serpentine is able to win on Tuesday. headtopics.com

Lloyd Williams with Gai Waterhouse, back in 2011. They’ve reunited to enter Serpentine in this year’s Cup.But Waterhouse said the seven-year-old gelding was building in form, after finishing third in the Bart Cummings at his most recent start.

“He’s down in the weights. The jockey, Jye McNeil, has already won the Cup for the group – Lloyd and Nick – and he’ll give it a shake. He’ll really give it a shake.“He’s an English Derby winner, and he won it by 10 lengths – they don’t win them by 10 lengths, so he’s a pretty special horse.” headtopics.com

“His run in the Metropolitan was phenomenal, coming from second-last, then he came out the other day and ran terrific,” Waterhouse said. “A lot of these other jockeys will be wasting to ride at the weights in the Cup, she does it with her eyes shut, and he’s already won for her.

Lloyd Williams calls for more staying options during Everest carnivalHaving long conquered Victoria’s spring centrepiece, the seven-time Melbourne Cup winner believes more staying contests would see Sydney’s carnival continue to grow. Read more ⮕

Speculation on Interest Rate Rise on Melbourne Cup DayThere is speculation that the Reserve Bank may raise interest rates on Melbourne Cup day, but it is uncertain whether it will be intentional or accidental. Read more ⮕

Interest Rate Rise Speculation on Melbourne Cup DaySpeculation is growing that there may be an interest rate rise on Melbourne Cup day, with the Reserve Bank's governor warning of potential inflation risks. Read more ⮕

Interest Rate Rise Speculation on Melbourne Cup DaySpeculation is growing that there may be an interest rate rise on Melbourne Cup day, with the Reserve Bank's governor warning of potential inflation risks. Read more ⮕

Melbourne Cup order of entry: Outsiders preparing for last chance saloon as final field takes shapeHorseracing: In a thrilling finish with just over a half a length separating the top six horses, veteran stayer Amade was able to prevail in the Geelong. Read more ⮕

‘We were a bit nervous’: From France to England to a Melbourne Cup in two monthsLastotchka was set to be running a group 3 in France on Sunday but instead found herself doing some light work at Werribee preparing for the Melbourne Cup after being purchased by Australians in September. Read more ⮕