‘Grotesque cruelty’: Six former PMs issue joint statement on Israel-Hamas war

On Sunday it was revealed all of Australia’s seven living former prime ministers were in the process of finalising the wording of a joint letter organised by the Zionist Federation of Australia.

They also used the platform to call for the “unconditional release of all the hostages” taken by the Gaza-based terrorist group. “Whatever is happening elsewhere in the world, there is no place in our country for racial or religious hatred. And there is no more tenaciously evil race hatred than antisemitism,” they said.

“Likewise, we stand too with the Australian Palestinian community whose families are dying and suffering in this terrible conflict. They too deserve our love and support. While declaring they “do not presume to give strategic advice to Israel”, the former prime ministers state the “legitimate objective of defeating Hamas must be accompanied by support and protection for the civilian population of Gaza”. headtopics.com

But the former Labor and Liberal leaders were also unequivocal in placing the blame for civilians deaths at the feet of Hamas. “But they also sought to provoke Israel into a reaction that would kill countless innocent civilians in Gaza. The Hamas terrorists have no more interest in the safety of Palestinians than they do of Israelis.

“We endorse, as we did in office, the Australian Government’s enduring support for a two-state solution as the basis for long-term lasting peace between the Israeli and Palestinian peoples,” they said in the joint statement. headtopics.com

Israel Gaza: Former PMs release statement on Hamas, Keating abstainsThe statement, signed by six of Australia’s seven living former prime ministers, expresses solidarity with the Jewish community and calls for two-state solution; Israel strikes Syrian, Lebanese targets. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

