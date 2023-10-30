Israel Gaza: Former PMs release statement on Hamas, Keating abstains

Six former Australian prime ministers have released a statement calling for the release of all hostages held by Hamas, and expressing solidarity with Jewish Australians. Paul Keating abstained from doing so.Israel’s military is scaling up its Gaza ground operation amid fierce air and artillery strikes overnight.The Israeli Defence Force confirms its air force has struck military infrastructure in Syrian territory in response to launches from Syria towards Israel on Sunday.

Reporters Without Borders has issued a preliminary report suggesting Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah was killed on October 13 in southern Lebanon by a “targeted” strike from the direction of the Israeli border.More Democrats have warned US President Joe Biden about Israel’s response in Gaza.Staunch US ally Jordan asked Washington to deploy Patriot air defence systems to bolster its border defence.Hamas is blocking foreign nationals from leaving Gaza, according to the United States.

