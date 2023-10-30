‘Airbus Albo is sticking’: Fordham blasts PM for ‘spending too much time out of the country’

Speaking on his 2GB breakfast show on Monday morning, Fordham said the Prime Minister needed to “read the room right now” over his frequent trips out of the country.

“There is a growing belief that Anthony Albanese is spending too much time out of the country,” Fordham said. “He’s just returned from the USA today after important talks with President Joe Biden, and later this week he’s off to China.Fordham then rattled off a list of places the Prime Minister has visited since taking office last May.

The Prime Minister has reportedly nicknamed his plane, officially registered as A39-007, Toto One in honour of his pet pooch. Picture: Australian Government Mr Albanese has jetted to Japan three times, while he’s been to Indonesia, India and London twice each. headtopics.com

He’s also flown to the United Arab Emirates, Paris, Ukraine, Fiji, Cambodia, Bali, Thailand, Port Moresby, San Diego, Singapore, Vietnam, Lithuania, Germany, New Zealand, the Philippines and Washington during his 18-month tenure as PM.

The Prime Minister has reportedly nicknamed his plane, officially registered as A39-007, Toto One in honour of his pet pooch.Fordham credited Mr Albanese for repairing relationships in the Pacific and with China, adding the PM wasn’t “on some kind of Contiki tour.” headtopics.com

“But Australian voters are tough markers, and they’re taking a close look right now at Anthony Albanese,” the radio host said.

