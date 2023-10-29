Speculation on Interest Rate Rise on Melbourne Cup Day

There’s nothing the media likes more than an interest rate rise on Melbourne Cup day. It’s surprising how often it’s happened, and many in the financial markets have convinced themselves that’s what we’ll get next Tuesday. And the good news is that, despite the radical reform of moving to a mere eight board meetings a year, the Reserve Bank has ensured that meetings on cup day will continue.

“The board will not hesitate to raise the cash rate further if there is a material upward revision to the outlook for inflation,” she said. She added some qualifications but, predictably, neither the markets nor the media took much notice of them.

This was 0.2 percentage points or so higher than the markets – and, they calculate, the Reserve – were expecting. Bingo! Rate rise a dead cert. All the big four banks are laying their bets accordingly. headtopics.com

But if, having thought hard about such a small change to the “outlook for inflation”, Bullock decides a further rate rise isn’t warranted, what are the money market punters (and I do mean people making bets) going to think, considering all her chest-beating? That she speaks big but carries a soft stick?

They can be wrong by a lot or wrong by a little. Worst, they can prove too optimistic or too pessimistic. If your previous forecast was wrong, what makes you so sure your next one will be right? When it comes to forecasts, the person making the actual decisions needs to be the biggest sceptic. headtopics.com

If that happened, we’d need much higher interest rates and much more pain to get expectations back down to the only range we’ve decided is acceptable.This is true in principle but, in practice, it’s mere speculation. The fact is, the world’s central bankers have no hard evidence on how long it takes for inflation expectations to adjust – a few years or a few decades.

Lunar Flare ruled out of Melbourne Cup with career-ending injury at Moonee Valley Cup7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

‘We were a bit nervous’: From France to England to a Melbourne Cup in two monthsLastotchka was set to be running a group 3 in France on Sunday but instead found herself doing some light work at Werribee preparing for the Melbourne Cup after being purchased by Australians in September. Read more ⮕

Victoria’s new sobering-up centres not ready for Melbourne CupVictoria's new sobering-up centres will not be ready by the time the state's new public drunkenness laws come into effect. The new policy will scrap the offence of public drunkenness. Dangerously drunk people are to be taken home or cared for at a sobering up centre instead. Read more ⮕

Rugby world cup: England hold off Argentina fightback to take World Cup bronzeEngland beat Argentina to win the Rugby World Cup bronze final. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas escalation could keep interest rates ‘higher for longer’Fund managers have underlined the potential for the Israel-Hamas conflict to escalate into a wider regional war, a scenario that could send oil prices soaring. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas escalation could keep interest rates ‘higher for longer’Fund managers have underlined the potential for the Israel-Hamas conflict to escalate into a wider regional war, a scenario that could send oil prices soaring. Read more ⮕