‘You’ve got to be joking’: Gai rails against shorts for men during Cup week

Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Gai Waterhouse, one of racing’s great ambassadors, says she’s totally against allowing men to wear shorts in the members’ area at Flemington during Cup week.to the races, in a move to reflect evolving fashion norms.Credit:The VRC showed off eight models at their official Melbourne Cup Carnival launch on Monday, including one male model who donned dark tailored shorts, paired with a white shirt and light maroon tie and blazer.

Jumpsuits, playsuits, bike shorts, stretch shorts, board shorts, sports shorts and any casual short will not be accepted in the members’ area.Racing Victoria chief executive Andrew Jones has gone on the record encouraging the metropolitan clubs to loosen dress codes to make racing more accessible.

“Why don’t we let people wear what they want?” Jones asked delegates at the Asian Racing Conference in March.Waterhouse, a long-time VRC ambassador, said the Flemington carnival meant a lot to her.“My mum wouldn’t let me come as a kid, I came as a teenager, and my first trip to Flemington was in the back of an old-fashioned Rolls-Royce, I think. headtopics.com

“A man called John Newton and his mate took my girlfriend and me to the races, and we sat up the back having a glass of champagne and a chicken wing, and we stopped by the police, and they had a bit of the chicken and a glass of champagne. That wouldn’t happen nowadays, but it was a happy memory just from the start.

“I love it, I think it’s one of the great racing events of the world, and they do it so well, the VRC, and Racing Victoria backing them.”

