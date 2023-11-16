Former Australian foreign minister criticizes UN official's comments on Israel-Hamas war

Former Australian foreign minister Alexander Downer has condemned UN official Francesca Albanese over comments she made about Israel as conflict in the Middle East escalates. During an interview on The Project earlier in the week, Ms Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territory, suggested that Israel should have asked the United Nations to send in its own force to demilitarise Gaza.

Former minister Downer criticized these comments, stating that they are damaging the reputation of the United Nations

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANAUS: Fallout from Israel-Hamas War Impacts Australian PoliticsA senior UN official urges the Australia n government to stop supporting Israel, while the opposition leader criticizes the government. Opinions on the conflict were expressed at the Aria music awards. Updates on immigration detention, windfarms, whales, and a misinformation mystery. India defeats New Zealand at the cricket World Cup.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

THEAGE: Israeli forces enter Gaza hospital in search of Hamas militantsIsrael's forces have entered Gaza 's Al Shifa hospital, claiming that Hamas conceals military operations in the hospital complex. The Israeli army had surrounded the facility as part of its ground offensive against Hamas, but refrained from entering due to the presence of patients and medical personnel. Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as cover for its fighters, while Hamas and hospital staff deny the allegations.

Source: theage | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: National cabinet should convene to deliberate on Israel-Hamas conflict, Opposition leader Peter Dutton saysPeter Dutton has called on the Prime Minister to urgently convene a national cabinet meeting to deal with the ongoing domestic implications of the Israel-Hamas war. The Opposition Leader told reporters on Wednesday that he wrote to Anthony Albanese to voice his concerns about rising anti-Semitism across Australia . Mr Dutton said Mr Albanese and state and territory leaders should urgently meet to discuss their joint response to increased reports of anti-social behaviour.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Israeli military carries out operation against Hamas in Gaza hospitalThe Israeli military said it was carrying out an operation against Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip's al-Shifa Hospital on Wednesday and urged all members of the group in the hospital to surrender.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Israeli military carries out operation against Hamas in Gaza hospitalThe Israeli military said it was carrying out an operation against Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip's al-Shifa Hospital on Wednesday and urged all members of the group in the hospital to surrender.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SMH: Israeli military enters Gaza's largest hospital in operation against HamasThe Israeli military has entered Gaza ’s largest hospital, Al Shifa, conducting what it called a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area” of the facility, which has been the site of a stand-off with the militant group.

Source: smh | Read more »