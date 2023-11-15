Israeli forces enter Gaza hospital in search of Hamas militants

Israel says its forces have entered Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital, the site of a lengthy standoff. The Israeli army had surrounded the facility as part of its ground offensive against Hamas, claiming the militant group conceals military operations in the hospital complex. But with hundreds of patients and medical personnel inside, it had refrained from entering.

It said its forces were conducting a “precise” operation against Hamas in a specific area of the complex while taking steps to avoid harm to civilians. Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as cover for its fighters, alleging that Hamas has set up its main command centre there. Both Hamas and Shifa hospital staff deny the Israeli allegations. Dr Munir al-Bursh, director-general of the Gaza health ministry, told Al Jazeera television that Israeli forces had raided the western side of the medical complex. “There are big explosions and dust entered the areas where we are. We believe an explosion occurred inside the hospital,” Bursh sai

