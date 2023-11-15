Israeli military enters Gaza's largest hospital in operation against Hamas

The Israeli military has entered Gaza’s largest hospital, Al Shifa, conducting what it called a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area” of the facility, which has been the site of a stand-off with the militant group. The army had earlier surrounded the facility as part of its ground offensive against Hamas. Israeli authorities claim the militants conceal military operations in the facility.

In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said the incursion was based on intelligence information and was “an operational necessity”. It added: “The IDF forces include medical teams and Arabic speakers, who have undergone specified training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment, with the intent that no harm is caused to the civilians.” Less than an hour earlier, around 1am Gaza time, a Gaza Health Ministry spokesman said Israel had told officials in the enclave that it would raid the hospital complex “in the coming minutes

