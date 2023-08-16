Lobbyists outnumber members of parliament in Australia

There are 227 members of parliament compared to 705 lobbyists working for specialised firms — plus thousands more who lobby in-house for companies, unions and industry associations. Identified in Parliament House by their orange access passes, they are free to wander the halls, governed not by laws but by a code of conduct. The standard of regulation in the industry has been deplored by both integrity experts and independent politicians.

"The current code of conduct for lobbyists is about as strong and effective and cohesive as a wet tissue," said Monique Ryan, the independent Member for Kooyong. Independent MP Monique Ryan says the lobbying bill would be a central focus for the rest of her first term in office. Restricting lobbyists from playing substantial roles in election campaigns. The Commonwealth system was described in a report by the National Audit Office in 2020 as a "light touch" approach to regulation. In the US, breaches of lobbying laws can result in fines and even prison sentences

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANAUS: Australia news live: Jim Chalmers to launch intergenerational report; Creative Australia to replace arts funding bodyFollow today’s live news updates

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia ban single-use plasticsMore plastics have been banned in Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia in an attempt to protect marine life. Australia n Marine Conservation Society Shane Cucow discussed the impact of the use of plastics with Sky News Australia .

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Australia's first large-scale green hydrogen export terminal will be established in a South Australia..

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: Australia news LIVE: No campaign targets Tasmania and South Australia; Langton denies slur on No votersNo campaigners are targeting homes in Tasmania and South Australia , Marcia Langton denies calling No voters ‘racist’, and High Court decides on Qantas layoffs.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

THEAGE: Australia news LIVE: No campaign targets Tasmania and South Australia; Langton denies slur on No votersNo campaigners are targeting homes in Tasmania and South Australia , Marcia Langton denies calling No voters ‘racist’, and High Court decides on Qantas layoffs.

Source: theage | Read more »

SMH: Australia news LIVE: No campaign targets Tasmania and South Australia; Langton denies slur on No votersNo campaigners are targeting homes in Tasmania and South Australia , Marcia Langton denies calling No voters ‘racist’, and High Court decides on Qantas layoffs.

Source: smh | Read more »