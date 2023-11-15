National cabinet should convene to deliberate on Israel-Hamas conflict, Opposition leader Peter Dutton says

Peter Dutton has called on the Prime Minister to urgently convene a national cabinet meeting to deal with the ongoing domestic implications of the Israel-Hamas war. The Opposition Leader told reporters on Wednesday that he wrote to Anthony Albanese to voice his concerns about rising anti-Semitism across Australia. Mr Dutton said Mr Albanese and state and territory leaders should urgently meet to discuss their joint response to increased reports of anti-social behaviour.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRİSBANETİMES: UN Expert Calls for Israel to Make Peace with Hamas despite Gaza MassacreThe United Nations' top expert on the situation in Palestine has called for Israel to make peace with Hamas despite the October 7 massacre, saying it should be up to Palestinians to decide who governs the Gaza strip. Francesca Albanese, the UN's special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, said Australia was 'complicit' in the scenes of death and destruction in Gaza and accused Israel of using the war against Hamas as a pretext to push Palestinians out of their ancestral lands.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

THEAGE: Israel revises death toll of Hamas attacksIsrael revised its official estimated death toll of the October 7 Hamas attacks, lowering the number to about 1200 people, down from the more than 1400 initially cited, a spokesperson for the country’s Foreign Ministry said last Friday.

Source: theage | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Israel may control Gaza's security for an indefinite period, says Netanyahu Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israel could control the security of the Gaza Strip for an indefinite period after the war with Hamas. This raises questions about the future of the region's security. Hamas has been in control of security in Gaza since 2006, but Israel has pledged to completely eliminate the group following a deadly attack in October.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Israel-Hamas war live: al-Shifa hospital ‘no longer functioning’, says WHO; US strikes two locations in SyriaWHO confirms Gaza’s largest hospital is without power, putting patients including infants at risk of death; US strikes Syria for third time in just over two weeks

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Israel accused of repeating Nakba, UN experiencing failureUN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese accuses Israel of repeating Nakba and criticizes Western nations for their response. She also criticizes the media for contributing to the dehumanisation of Palestinians. Israel has bombarded Gaza since Hamas' attack in October.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Gambling Giant Sportsbet Hosted Opposition Leader for Private FunctionGambling giant Sportsbet hosted Anthony Albanese, then opposition leader , for a private function at the National Press Club in Canberra just weeks before the 2022 federal election campaign. The dinner was not declared on Mr Albanese parliamentary register of interests.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »