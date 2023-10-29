Australian Prime Minister Aims for 'No Surprises' Relationship with China

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wants to create a relationship of “no surprises” with China, saying his visit later this week, which will include frank exchanges, symbolises a shift to normalised relations.

Back on home ground: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a walk through the Norton Street Italian Festa in Leichhardt Sunday. "It's one where there are not impediments to trade, more regular exchange of ministerial dialogue, whether that is in person or virtual form," he told in an interview en route back from meeting with US President Joe Biden and key members of the US Congress.

Mr Albanese will depart on Saturday on a three-day official visit to Australia's largest trading partner, the first by an Australian Prime Minister since 2016, including to Beijing and Shanghai and a meeting with President Xi Jinping. since being elected in May last year, toning down the hawkish rhetoric that defined policy under the Coalition. China has also pulled back from its "wolf warrior diplomacy" and scaled back anti-Australian attacks by Chinese state-run media and the foreign ministry.

“We disagree on the basis of our political systems, on issues of human rights, on issues such as access to the South China Sea and the Taiwan Straits … we will continue to put those positions strongly, clearly and directly to China,” he told the ABC.

Speaking before Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department headquarters last week, he appealed for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Vice President Kamala Harris last week.

