Australian Treasurer Dismisses Inflation Concerns

It’s extremely convenient for Treasurer Jim Chalmers that Australia’s central bank is in a vulnerable position at present because it means that Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock will be extremely reluctant to call him out.It’s been a long time since any Australian Treasurer showed such scant respect for the Reserve Bank’s as Chalmers did last week, when he opined that the jump in inflation to 1.

Now, it’s possible to argue that the Reserve Bank board should keep the cash rate steady, given that Australian interest rates have already risen sharply, and consumer sentiment is deeply pessimistic, which should constrain spending.What’s more, it’s clear that many people are feeling intense financial strains as they struggle with rising mortgage payments, and the Reserve Bank should be conscious of this human hardship.

Bullock, of course, has been talking tough on inflation. Last week, she noted the Reserve Bank board had a “low tolerance for allowing inflation to return to target more slowly than currently expected”. headtopics.com

But talk is one thing, and action is another. Especially if it means deliberately flouting Chalmers’ preference for keeping interest rates on hold. Bullock, of course, is temperamentally more cautious than her predecessor, Philip Lowe. And while she is extremely focussed on fulfilling her responsibilities as Reserve Bank governor, she appears interpret these quite differently to Lowe.

Indeed, back in July, Lowe noted that the country’s strong migrant intake was one of the contributing to rising accommodation costs.Advertisement Bullock, however, will be aware that it’s not a good time to be picking a fight with the Treasurer by drawing attention to the fact that government policies are playing a major role in driving inflation. headtopics.com

Tiwi Land Council dismisses cultural heritage report for Santos Barossa gas project pipelineA major assessment of cultural heritage values by Santos, which is planning to build an underwater pipeline through Tiwi sea country, has ignored the concerns of traditional owners, the land council says. Read more ⮕

Michelle Lim Davidson was told she’d never work on Australian TV. About that ...The Newcastle-raised actor’s most recent role is an award-nominated turn as Noelene in the ABC’s The Newsreader. Read more ⮕

UK soil ecologist Frank Ashwood photographs tiny creatures on Australian farmsSoil ecologist Frank Ashwood starting taking macro photographs of the life in UK soil as a COVID project. He has since come to Australia to see what is here. Read more ⮕

Michelle Lim Davidson was told she’d never work on Australian TV. About that ...The Newcastle-raised actor’s most recent role is an award-nominated turn as Noelene in the ABC’s The Newsreader. Read more ⮕

‘My players deserve better’: Cheika blames Australian referee after Argentina’s cruel World Cup defeatThe Pumas’ Australia n coach seemed to claim that the better side lost and took aim at referee Nic Berry after England’s 26-23 win in the World Cup third place play-off. Read more ⮕

Belgian princess honours Australian war dead while leading first trade mission since 2012Belgium's Princess Astrid commemorates the Australia ns who died in World War I while leading her country's first economic mission to Australia in more than a decade, as Australia and the European Union negotiate a free trade agreement. Read more ⮕