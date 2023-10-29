Australian Treasurer Dismisses Inflation Concerns

It’s extremely convenient for Treasurer Jim Chalmers that Australia’s central bank is in a vulnerable position at present because it means that Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock will be extremely reluctant to call him out.It’s been a long time since any Australian Treasurer showed such scant respect for the Reserve Bank’s as Chalmers did last week, when he opined that the jump in inflation to 1.
Now, it’s possible to argue that the Reserve Bank board should keep the cash rate steady, given that Australian interest rates have already risen sharply, and consumer sentiment is deeply pessimistic, which should constrain spending.What’s more, it’s clear that many people are feeling intense financial strains as they struggle with rising mortgage payments, and the Reserve Bank should be conscious of this human hardship.
Bullock, of course, has been talking tough on inflation. Last week, she noted the Reserve Bank board had a "low tolerance for allowing inflation to return to target more slowly than currently expected".
But talk is one thing, and action is another. Especially if it means deliberately flouting Chalmers’ preference for keeping interest rates on hold. Bullock, of course, is temperamentally more cautious than her predecessor, Philip Lowe. And while she is extremely focussed on fulfilling her responsibilities as Reserve Bank governor, she appears interpret these quite differently to Lowe.
Indeed, back in July, Lowe noted that the country's strong migrant intake was one of the contributing to rising accommodation costs. Bullock, however, will be aware that it's not a good time to be picking a fight with the Treasurer by drawing attention to the fact that government policies are playing a major role in driving inflation.