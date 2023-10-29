Grieving Couple Raises Awareness for NEC Research

A grieving couple who lost their newborn son to necrotising enterocolitis (NEC) are working to build awareness and support for research into the devastating condition.Researchers are working to develop treatments for the inflammation behind the gut disease, with clinical trials planned for a drug currently used to treat rheumatoid arthritis."He was a beautiful little boy, he was the nurses' favourite … he loved his cuddles," she said.

Charlie had necrotising enterocolitis (NEC), a disease of the gut and one of the most common causes of death in the one-in-10 Australian babies born prematurely.Within days, Charlie became dangerously ill and underwent two bouts of emergency surgery, before passing away in his mother's arms." I think the anything with the word necrotising in it is scary in itself, but in your eight-week-old premature baby, it's terrifying.

They've teamed up with the Hudson Institute of Medical Research in Melbourne, to help raise awareness and funding for research into NEC. " the gut is inflamed first, and then it dies off. And when it dies off it requires surgery, and those babies that do require surgery, up to 50 per cent of them unfortunately pass away." headtopics.com

As a clinical neonatologist, Professor Marcel Nold often had to explain this insidious disease to parents already under acute stress in the NICU. "So getting specimens from these babies and getting meaningful information out of these tiny, tiny specimens is difficult and has only become possible in the last roughly 10 years."Their research focuses on blocking a particular cytokine — or small protein in the body — called interleukin 1, which causes the damaging inflammation.

Professor Claudia Nold said the research process could now be supercharged thanks to "machine learning and AI doing a deep analysis" of all the clinical data. She said she felt very grateful to parents like Sophie and Nathan Streeter, for championing the research and helping develop headtopics.com

