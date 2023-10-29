well-paid civilian – and a market stallholder. Frydenberg was spotted hocking second-hand stuff with his wife and children at the historic Camberwell Market in Melbourne’s inner east on Sunday morning.Eager to confirm it was the former prime minister-in-waiting himself, our spy bought a $5 elephant toy from the Frydo brood after the now-Goldman Sachs executive threw in an extra plastic dinosaur for free to get the deal across the line.

It seems his passion for negotiation remains intact (although, it doesn’t have quite the same stakes as guiding legislation through a hostile crossbench).Last month, he put his political comeback on hold after being appointed chairman of Goldman Sachs Australia.

Don’t worry, Frydenberg told CBD the proceeds of his Sunday stall go to charity – his household isn’t in the flea market game for the money.Horse racing bosses in Melbourne and Sydney are continuing their fight to the line over which city hosts the biggest, and best, racing events. headtopics.com

“And they are legitimate numbers, as I look up north, they are legitimate numbers here in Victoria,” he said. Attendance numbers at Sydney’s Everest race have remained stubbornly low since its launch in 2017. The crowd finally tipped over 46,000 last year.

“I came away from my visit even more convinced of how much Australia has to offer in solving problems in climate, health and development,” Gates wrote to Albanese after his February trip. headtopics.com

As for Quill, when contacted by CBD on Sunday, he was uncharacteristically quiet, declining to comment on the night before.is a CBD columnist for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. Previously he worked as a reporter for Crikey, covering federal politics from the Canberra Press Gallery.

Gasland director Josh Fox on fighting long Covid: ‘The frontlines were inside my head’The activist and film-maker discusses his latest documentary, The Edge of Nature, which charts his months spent living in a forest, wrestling with the virus’s neurological symptoms Read more ⮕

Anthony Pratt and the man who could be the first Jewish American president, Josh ShapiroDonald Trump isn’t the only US politician the box billionaire has supported. Read more ⮕

Not pretty, but effective: How Australia’s new keeper caught the Kiwis shortFor a moment, Josh Inglis was in another wicketkeeper’s boots in another time and place before he made the runout that sealed Australia’s win in an epic. Read more ⮕

Not pretty, but effective: How Australia’s new keeper caught the Kiwis shortFor a moment, Josh Inglis was in another wicketkeeper’s boots in another time and place before he made the runout that sealed Australia’s win in an epic. Read more ⮕

The Tigers of old: How the iconic 1993 Melbourne NBL team left a huge legacyMelbourne Tigers great Lanard Copeland still gets chills thinking about his side’s breakthrough 1993 NBL championship. Remarkably, Josh Giddey, son of Warrick, and Ben Simmons, son of Dave, star in the NBA these days. Read more ⮕

‘Hours of amusement’: Life of Sussexes ‘prime fodder for satire’It seems the life and lifestyle of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is “prime fodder for satire” with Family Guy being the latest cartoon to mock the Sussexes, says Sky News host Caroline Di Russo. Read more ⮕