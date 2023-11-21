Australian government to criminalise leaking of information

The federal government is set to streamline secrecy offences under a new catch-all law that will criminalise commonwealth officials leaking information that could compromise the “effective working of government”. The attorney general, Mark Dreyfus, would need to consent to the prosecution of journalists who publish stories in the public interest. The proposal would also remove criminal liability from hundreds of offences.

The Human Rights Law Centre welcomed aspects of the overhaul but suggested that a proposed general secrecy law went “too far”





