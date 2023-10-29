Not pretty, but effective: How Australia’s new keeper caught the Kiwis short

For a split second, there flashed into Josh Inglis’s mind the image of another time, team, place and country.

“In the back of my mind, I was having flashbacks to the World Cup final when Jason Roy threw the ball,” Inglis said. “Sort of felt like that when I was diving. I was like, ‘I’ve seen this before.’ So that was pretty funny.”

Inglis's flashback was understandable. Until he was 14, he might have imagined himself as Buttler. He was born in Leeds, but moved to Australia with his family as a teenager. Even now, he does not know who his parents support. "Australia, I hope," he said.

He did, ending Neesham’s brilliant short innings and leaving No.11 Lockie Ferguson to try to hit a six from the last ball. He didn’t score.After seven hours of thrill-a-minute cricket, it was Labuschagne’s fielding that saved the win for Australia. First, he sprawled along the rope to reduce a certain Neesham four to two. Next ball, he made the runout play.

"Patty's (Cummins) a pretty calm bloke, and the bowlers all have their plans and do their homework," he said, "so at no stage was there any arms waving or anything like that." He might have felt some agitation himself after the second ball of that final over, which Starc – who was errant all day – fired down leg and away from Inglis for five wides.

Inglis has been a ghost in the Australian team; ever-present now at three World Cups as well as this year’s Ashes series, but rarely seen. It is the reserve wicketkeeper’s lot.

