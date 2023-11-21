Fed-up Mum Rants About Living in Australia in 2023

A fed-up mum has gone viral after going on a furious rant about what it is like living in Australia in 2023 – and she says what we’re all thinking. Aussies have copped the brunt of soaring inflation, rising interest rates and the worsening rental crisis, leaving countless people struggling just to make ends meet. Victorian woman, Jess, is one of the many Aussies feeling the brutal impact of the cost of living crisis – and she is fed up.

“Does anyone else feel like, as the years go on, life is getting harder?” she asked her followers in a recent TikTok video. “Everything costs too much money. But what we are getting paid isn’t going up enough, because they can’t afford to pay us, because they don’t have enough money to pay us, because everything costs so much f**king money,” Jess said. Jess has gone on a rant about ‘living in Australia in 2023’. Picture: @neverthe_jess/TikTok Her video racked up thousands of views, with hundreds of Aussies agreeing with he





newscomauHQ » / 🏆 9. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Best Halloween costumes 2023: From Wednesday Addams to Barbie, Best Picks’ top looks for 20237NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63,28125 Read more »

Football Australia celebrates SBS broadcast partnership of the 2023 IFCPF Asia-Oceania ChampionshipsThe ParaMatildas and Pararoos will take on some of the world's best this November as Melbourne hosts the IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships, with SBS to air the best of the action as the official broadcast partner of the tournament.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89,32 Read more »

Aldi Australia luxury Christmas range 2023: Lobster, award-winning desserts among festive buys ‘for every budget’7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63,28125 Read more »

Football Australia celebrates SBS broadcast partnership of the 2023 Para Asian CupThe ParaMatildas and Pararoos will take on some of the world's best this November as Melbourne hosts the IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships (Para Asian Cup), with SBS On Demand to air all 19 matches live and free as the official broadcast partner of the tournament.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89,32 Read more »

Football Australia celebrates SBS broadcast partnership of the 2023 IFCPF ChampionshipsThe ParaMatildas and Pararoos will take on some of the world's best this November as Melbourne hosts the IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships (IFCPF Championships), with SBS On Demand to air all 19 matches live and free as the official broadcast partner of the tournament.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89,32 Read more »

Cost of living 2023: see how inflation has changed prices in Australia in the March quarterUse this inflation data explorer to see which goods and services are getting cheaper or more expensive in different Australian cities

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »