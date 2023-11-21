Woman wanted gun to lure ex-husband and claim self-defence, court hears

Emma Walters told a private investigator that she wanted a gun so she could lure her former husband, construction union boss John Setka, to her home to use it on him before claiming self-defence, a court has heard. On Tuesday, Walters appeared in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court facing allegations she made threats to kill Setka and tried to get a firearm in March this year.
The court heard Walters was secretly recorded by private investigator Adrian Peeters, claiming she needed the gun because she feared being assaulted and raped by the union boss. In the recording, played to the court, Peeters and Walters are walking through her West Footscray home when she says she wants to obtain a “piece”, slang for a gun, to use on the union heavyweight. “I’m gonna have to lure him here and I’m going to have to use it, I know how to use a gun … I just need a gun to deal with the consequences and having to go through the court process of self-defence, I have that capacity,” she is heard saying, occasionally slurring her word
