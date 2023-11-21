Woman wanted gun to lure ex-husband and claim self-defence, court hears

Emma Walters told a private investigator that she wanted a gun so she could lure her former husband, construction union boss John Setka, to her home to use it on him before claiming self-defence, a court has heard. On Tuesday, Walters appeared in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court facing allegations she made threats to kill Setka and tried to get a firearm in March this year.

The court heard Walters was secretly recorded by private investigator Adrian Peeters, claiming she needed the gun because she feared being assaulted and raped by the union boss. In the recording, played to the court, Peeters and Walters are walking through her West Footscray home when she says she wants to obtain a “piece”, slang for a gun, to use on the union heavyweight. “I’m gonna have to lure him here and I’m going to have to use it, I know how to use a gun … I just need a gun to deal with the consequences and having to go through the court process of self-defence, I have that capacity,” she is heard saying, occasionally slurring her word





theage » / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emma Watkins Nominated for ARIA as Emma MemmaFormer Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins has been nominated for an ARIA in the Best Children's Album category in her first year as Emma Memma. Watkins left The Wiggles to pursue a PhD in creative integration of dance, sign language, and film editing.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Emma Hayes to leave Chelsea at end of WSL season, tipped for USA jobEmma Hayes, one of the most decorated managers in women’s football, will step down as Chelsea manager.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Emma Hayes to leave Chelsea at end of WSL season, tipped for USA jobEmma Hayes, one of the most decorated managers in women’s football, will step down as Chelsea manager.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Emma Hayes to leave Chelsea at end of WSL season, tipped for USA jobEmma Hayes, one of the most decorated managers in women’s football, will step down as Chelsea manager.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

‘Nothing too flowy’: Emma Freedman on the secret to her style ethosThe presenter shares how she gets raceday-ready.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

‘Nothing too flowy’: Emma Freedman on the secret to her style ethosThe presenter shares how she gets raceday-ready.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »