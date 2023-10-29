Australian Agriculture Minister Optimistic About Lifting China's Tariffs on Australian Products

Agriculture Minister Murray Watt remains confident further tariffs on Australian products imposed by China could be lifted, as the prime minister prepares to visit Beijing. While China has agreed to review its tariffs on Australian wines, Watt said work was still ongoing to ensure other embargoes could be dropped as tensions ease with the Asian nation. “I would like to think that as each of these different commodities is resolved that we can move on to the next one,” he told ABC radio on Monday.

“Representations have been made on matters like lobster, beef and sheep since we were able to get that agreement with China about wine, so I’m optimistic that we can get there, and we’ll keep working hard until we do.” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit China on Saturday, the first time an Australian leader has visited the Asian superpower since 2016.

