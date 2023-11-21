Australian PM's Response to Chinese Sonar Incident Criticized

Anthony Albanese's response to the Chinese sonar incident which injured Australian navy divers has been 'woeful,' according to one analyst who argues the government should be moving away from its 'abusive' relationship with Beijing. Strategic Analysis Australia analyst Peter Jennings has claimed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is tying the government in 'absolute contortions' with his response to the Chinese sonar incident.

Mr Albanese has faced criticism for failing to explain whether he had raised the confrontation between China's warship Ningbo and HMAS Toowoomba directly with President Xi Jinping during his trip to APEC last week. Navy divers stationed on board the Australian vessel suffered injuries when the Chinese ship fired a burst of sonar in an apparently deliberate attempt to intimidate and cause potential harm.





