Australia's Male Representation at Australian Open Dwindles

Australia’s greatest male representation at its own grand slam in 26 years has been ravaged in the space of just five days. The country entered the Australian Open with an astonishing 14 players in the men’s singles draw, coming on the back of nine sitting inside the top 100 in the world rankings. Both feats had not been achieved since 1998 and raised hopes that multiple home heroes could push to reach the second week.

Instead just one Aussie remains in the draw after Thanasi Kokkinakis’s defeat on Thursday night rounded out Australia’s second-round action. The 27-year-old fought his way back into the contest but rejuvenated veteran Grigor Dimitrov was ultimately too good in a 6-3 6-2 4-6 6-4 victory. Alex de Minaur is now the last man standing ahead of his third-round match with Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli to be played on Friday night. The potential for a full set of Australian wins across the opening days was cruelled immediately when Aussies were drawn to play each other in two first-round matche





