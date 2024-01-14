Australian Open: Adam Walton knocked out, Barbora Krejčíková fights back

The Australian Open has arrived with four Aussies in action and Novak Djokovic kicking off the night session on day one at Melbourne Park. The first local hope on court, 24-year-old wildcard Adam Walton, has been knocked out in straight sets by 41st-ranked Italian Matteo Arnaldi. Australian wildcard Adam Walton has been knocked out of the Australian Open, losing to Matteo Arnaldi 7-6(7/5), 6-2, 6-4. Arnaldi served 16 aces to 1, many of them coming at clutch moments, including on match point.

He also crushed a whopping 51 winners to Walton's 21. Barbora Krejčíková looked at real risk of being a victim of the first upset of the tournament, but she's hit back against wildcard Mai Hontama. Down a break in the second set after dropping the first, Krejčíková stormed back to with it 6-4 and send it to a decider. Mai has gone off the court for a break after that set, taking her whole kit with her, so maybe a bathroom break and a wardrobe change as things warm up a bit in Melbourn





abcnews » / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian Open and Cricket UpdateBelarussian Aryna Sabalenka wins Australian Open, Novak Djokovic claims 22nd grand slam victory, and Australian cricket team faces defeat in India

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Novak Djokovic Returns to Melbourne Park Ahead of Australian OpenNovak Djokovic, the king of Melbourne Park, has returned to centre court showing no apparent signs of his wrist complaint ahead of his shot at an 11th Australian Open.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Alex de Minaur's Expectations at the Australian OpenA preview of Alex de Minaur's chances at the Australian Open and his potential opponents in the early rounds.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Alex de Minaur to face tough opponent in Australian OpenAlex de Minaur, the local highlight of the Australian Open, will face one-time Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic in the first round of the tournament. If he wins, he will face Matteo Arnaldi or Adam Walton in the second round.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

De Minaur gears up for Milo Raonic clashPat Rafter, former tennis player, is participating in the Australian Padel Open in Sydney. Rafter, who won the Australian Open doubles championship 25 years ago, showcased his skills on a Padel court, displaying similarities to his prime tennis days.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Australian politicians welcome the resumption of parliamentary expenditures publishingThe Assistant Minister to Anthony Albanese has praised the resumption of parliamentary expenditures publishing for "finally returning accountability" to the Australian political sphere, despite being the fourth highest spending MP in family travel costs himself.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »