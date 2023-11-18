93 people released on strict visa restrictions following high court decision

The immigration minister, Andrew Giles, has confirmed that 93 people have been released on strict visa restrictions following a high court decision . Labor says ‘significant number’ of released detainees were convicted of serious criminal offences as experts express concern over rushed bill. All 93 foreigners identified by Australia’s home affairs department as being affected by a recent high court judgment that found they were being illegally detained have now been released.

The immigration minister, Andrew Giles, confirmed on Saturday the 93 people had been released and that all of them would be forced to comply with strict visa restrictions , including wearing electronic monitoring devices. That ruling, which overturned 20 years of precedent, flowed on to 92 other people who were in indefinite detention, many of them on character grounds including serious offences such as murder and sexual assault





