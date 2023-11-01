Labor government’s renewables crusade is ‘doomed’: Andrew Bolt

“The government’s renewables crusade is doomed, and Bowen had better soon admit it – Labor’s survival depends on it.”Sky News host Andrew Bolt says the government is “speaking with a forked tongue” regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

“He did at least concede the barest minimum, Israel has a right to defend itself, but today again insisted Israel should restrict itself in fighting back,” Mr Bolt said. “Israel’s never going to do to Palestinians what Palestinians have just done to some Jews, 1400 of them.”

This comes as the Israel-Hamas war has intensified, as the death toll continues to climb following the IDF’s ground invasion of Gaza.‘Women and children’: Hamas leader wants ‘human shields’ Sky News host Andrew Bolt says Hamas’ leader wants “women and children” to die to give Palestinians what he called “revolutionary spirit”.Mr Bolt said a recent bombing from Israel has “worked,” killing the “local Hamas commander”.Mr Bolt was joined by Filmmaker Ami Horowitz to discuss the media and their coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

