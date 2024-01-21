US Secretary of State to Discuss Terrorism and Other Issues in Africa

The fight against terrorism with partner countries like Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea-Conakry, Benin, and Togo will be reviewed. Other issues set for discussion are democracy, health, climate change, economic partnerships, outer space research, and silencing guns in Africa. The fight against terrorism is set to be the major talking point when the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Cabo Verde, Cote d'Ivoire, Nigeria, and Angola next week.

"The Secretary wants to go to the continent and demonstrate and assess the follow-up that the United States has undertaken to implement the commitments and topics from the US Africa Leaders Summit of December 2022," Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Molly Phee told journalists. One of the continent's unstable areas is the Sahel region, where violent extremism led to more than 4.2 million people being displaced as of 2023. "We can never get away, though, from peace and security issues. So, when we're in Cote d'Ivoire, we'll talk about the situation in the Sahel and coastal West Africa," Phee sai





News24 » / 🏆 4. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Secretary of State Blinken addresses press conference in Tel AvivUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a press conference in Tel Aviv during his trip to the Middle East, expressing concern about civilian toll in Gaza and discussing the possibility of a reformed Palestinian Authority governing both the West Bank and Gaza.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Africa's Tech Startup Scene and Global Interest in Africa's FutureOnly 716 000 of the world’s 26.8 million developers are based in Africa, but SA has the most developers on the continent - and the promise of a thriving local tech startup scene. African leaders, like many other global leaders, have had to navigate a volatile landscape with each day presenting a new chapter. The World Economic Forum, the BRICS Summit, and the Financial Times Africa Summit highlighted the much-talked-about promises on the continent and made clear the unprecedented global interest in Africa’s future.

Source: Fin24 - 🏆 21. / 63 Read more »

US Foreign Secretary Blinken expresses concern over attacks on civilians in GazaUS Foreign Secretary Antony Blinken has described the attacks on civilians in Gaza as gut-wrenching, saying "the suffering among innocent men, women and children breaks my heart". He emphasized the need for Israel to minimize civilian casualties and provide more humanitarian assistance to Gazans.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

ANC Secretary-General Sets the Scene for Party's LeapANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula's actions have paved the way for the party to make a significant move, despite facing criticism. Mbalula exposes the disingenuousness of former president Zuma and the ANC's failure to be truthful about the Nkandla saga. This represents a low point in accountability.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

The Potential of Technology and Data in Improving Healthcare in South AfricaTechnology and data can improve and uplift communities in South Africa especially from a healthcare perspective. The potential of technology and data to improve healthcare in South Africa is vast and transformative. Despite the existing challenges in healthcare, data shows that Telehealth through remote consultations are not only feasible but also deemed safe and effective. Healthcare professionals should actively improve their skills in carrying out telehealth, virtual, or remote consultations to meet the changing demands of the healthcare environment. In 2017, only 16,9% of South Africans had a medical aid scheme, leaving at least 45-million people relying on an overburdened public health care system.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Growth in South Africa's Mobile Network Industry in 2023South Africa’s mobile network industry continued to see overall growth in customers, coverage, and revenues in 2023. Another key development was the Competition Commission’s recommendation that the Competition Tribunal not approve Vodacom’s proposed acquisition of a 30% stake in fibre player Maziv — which owns Vumatel and DFA.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »