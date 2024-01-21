HEAD TOPICS

Investigation reveals sexual abuse allegations against Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua

A BBC investigation has revealed that Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua, who established The Synagogue Church of All Nations, raped, tortured, and abused several of his followers over a period of 20 years. There are also allegations of child abuse at his Lagos compound. The investigation explores the forces that shape a ministry like Joshua's and what might have allowed him to abuse his power.

Lost your password? Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email. File photo of Pastor TB Joshua of The Synagogue Church of All Nations in Agere, Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by Matthew Ashton/EMPICS via Getty Images) was a world famous Nigerian televangelist, faith healer and Pentecostal pastor who established The Synagogue Church of All Nations.

Three years after his death a BBC investigation revealed that Joshua raped, tortured and abused several of his followers over a period of 20 years. There are allegations of child abuse at his Lagos compound and that he. We asked him about the forces that shape a ministry like Joshua’s and what might have allowed him to abuse his power in this way. is a movement in Christianity that accents the charismatic gifts of the Holy Spirit in the lives and communities of its members. It traces its origin to the birth of the church on the Day of Pentecost in of the Bibl

