Violent Crime Soaring in South Africa

Violent crime is on the rise in South Africa, with security van heists and murder rates at a 20-year high. The number of solved cases is alarmingly low, only 12%. The combination of high crime rates, poverty, and unemployment has made insecurity a major concern in society. Cash-in-transit hijacks, where security vans carrying money are attacked, are a public phenomenon. Robberies can last for extended periods, with heavily armed men using bombs and automatic weapons.

This is a key issue in the upcoming elections





