The Potential of Technology and Data in Improving Healthcare in South Africa

Technology and data can improve and uplift communities in South Africa especially from a healthcare perspective. The potential of technology and data to improve healthcare in South Africa is vast and transformative. Despite the existing challenges in healthcare, data shows that Telehealth through remote consultations are not only feasible but also deemed safe and effective.

Healthcare professionals should actively improve their skills in carrying out telehealth, virtual, or remote consultations to meet the changing demands of the healthcare environment. In 2017, only 16,9% of South Africans had a medical aid scheme, leaving at least 45-million people relying on an overburdened public health care system





