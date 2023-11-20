Sudanese Democracy Movement Transitions to Humanitarian Aid

A determined democracy movement, which drew thousands of Sudanese to near-daily demonstrations – in the face of beatings and killings by security forces – succeeded in dislodging an autocrat and ushering in a civilian-led transition government. Now, the protesters' courage has turned to helping each other survive a catastrophic war.





🏆 1. allafrica » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Sudan: Remarks at a UN Security Council Meeting on Sudan and South SudanPress Release - Thank you, Mr. President. And thank you Under-Secretary-General Lacroix and Special Envoy Tetteh for sharing UNISFA’s progress on mandate implementation and your updates on Abyei.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Sudan: Fan Storms England Football Match to Raise Sudanese FlagA football fan ran onto the pitch waving a Sudanese flag during Luton Town's match against Liverpool on Sunday, just after the game's opening goal was scored.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Sudan: Anti-War Activists Convoke Conference in Wake of Intra-Sudanese Ethiopia TalksThe Civil Front to Stop the War in Sudan concluded its preparatory meeting this morning, reaching a preliminary agreement to hold the founding conference for the Civil Front in three weeks.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Sudan: Saudi-U.S.-Led Ceasefire Discussions Under Way, Troika Welcomes Intra-Sudanese Talks in EthiopiaNegotiations between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are underway in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia since Thursday. Topics under discussion include a potential ceasefire as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Sudan: Shelling, Air Strikes Persist in Sudan CapitalBattles and shelling continued in the vicinity of the General Command of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) in Khartoum with artillery and armoured vehicles on Sunday, with warplanes reportedly flying overhead and striking various targets in the capital.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Sudan: Violent Conflict in Sudan Has Impacted On Nearly Every Aspect of Women's LivesOpinion - I had the privilege to speak at the UN Security Council open debate last week on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS), an important opportunity to reflect on the urgency of this work and why women's rights must be central to addressing any conflict or crisis.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »