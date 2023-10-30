Sudan: Saudi-U.S.-Led Ceasefire Discussions Under Way, Troika Welcomes Intra-Sudanese Talks in Ethiopia

Intra-Sudanese talks are also taking place in Ethiopia, which have been met with praise by the Troika representatives of Norway, UK, and USA in a statement released on Friday.The spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said:"The Kingdom affirms its keenness on the unity of ranks and the importance of giving precedence to wisdom and stopping the conflict in order to stop the bloodshed and alleviate the Sudanese people's suffering.

They added that they hope to reach"a political agreement under which security, stability, and prosperity will be achieved for Sudan and its brotherly people."in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, where a broad group of Sudanese civilian actors and stakeholders met to discuss the ceasefire.

"We welcome the fact that, in the midst of an active conflict, a wide array of Sudanese civilian actors from both inside and outside Sudan - including representatives of historically marginalised groups and areas, Resistance Committees, trade unions, professional associations, civil society groups, political parties, new initiatives, and independent national figures - were able to come together for this important initial meeting. headtopics.com

The Troika condemned the"continuing violence and tragic loss of life across Sudan", asserting that"Sudan will continue to require international support and attention".



