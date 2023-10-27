Sudan: Anti-War Activists Convoke Conference in Wake of Intra-Sudanese Ethiopia Talks

A preliminary meeting to establish a broad civil anti-war coalition in Sudan concluded in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, this morning. The African Union announced at the end of August that it will organise a preparatory meeting for a Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue.was to discuss the extent of representation in the Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue and the parties to be invited, the agenda, the structure of the dialogue, the place and date, its funding, and the role of the international community.

Kamal Boulad, a leading member of the Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party and the mainstream Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), said that the founding conference will begin"immediately" after the formation of the preparatory committee."This will lead to a real conference with representation for all of Sudan, aimed at stopping the war, resuming the transition, and establishing the peaceful transfer of power.".

Boulad praised the participation of national figures such as former Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and Sudanese Ambassador to the United States Noureddine Satti, among others, noting that their involvement"had a positive impact." headtopics.com

Shehab Ibrahim, leading member within the Sudanese National Alliance party, told Radio Dabanga that the preparatory meeting in Addis Ababa presented the best opportunity to discuss the issues currently facing Sudan."The meeting faced great challenges and differences in viewpoints but successfully reached clear and agreed-upon recommendations on all issues", he expressed.There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Ibrahim, the third day of the conference discussed papers related to the economic and humanitarian situation, including displaced persons and refugees."The political paper also covered matters related to the security and military sectors, justice and peace, as well as the establishment of peace institutions, strengthening the social fabric, and reconstruction efforts." He added that"important recommendations" will be submitted to the conference. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Sudan army says to resume US and Saudi-led talks on ending warThe Sudanese army said Wednesday it has accepted an invitation to resume US- and Saudi-brokered talks aimed at ending more than six months of conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Read more ⮕

Sudan Cease-Fire Talks to Resume Thursday in Saudi ArabiaTalks between Sudan's warring factions will resume Thursday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with a focus on securing access for humanitarian aid to reach beleaguered civilians, according to senior U.S. State Department officials. Read more ⮕

Sudan army delegation set to return to Saudi to complete talks with RSFSudan's army said on Wednesday it had accepted an invitation for a delegation to travel to the Saudi Red Sea port of Jeddah to complete negotiations with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after six months of war. Read more ⮕

Sudan: Deadly Attack On Central Darfur Camp As RSF Siege Enters Its Third WeekAt least two people have died in an attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El Hasahisa camp in Zalingei, Central Darfur. The RSF's continued shelling of the Sudanese army headquarters exacerbates the humanitarian crisis, which began with the RSF siege on October 4. Read more ⮕

Paramilitary RSF say they have seized Sudan's second cityThe paramilitary Rapid Support Forces that have been battling Sudan's army for control of the country said they had seized Nyala, its second largest city, on Thursday. Read more ⮕

Sudan conflict: RSF takes control of Nyala in DarfurThe paramilitary RSF seizes key trade hub Nyala from the army, despite the start of peace talks. Read more ⮕