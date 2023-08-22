Israel Presents Evidence of Hamas Using Hospital to Hide Hostages

Israel presented evidence of Hamas gunmen using Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, to hide foreign hostages and underground tunnels. CCTV footage showed hostages being brought into the hospital and an injured man being wheeled in on a gurney. Israel also accused Hamas of executing an Israeli soldier and presented images of an underground tunnel under the hospital. The war in the Middle East continues to cause civilian casualties.





🏆 4. News24 » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war: Why Africa is so deeply divided over Israel and PalestineIsrael-Hamas war: Why Africa is so deeply divided over Israel and Palestine

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80,08 Read more »

Senzo Meyiwa Trial: Advocate Mshololo Presents New Evidence Contradicting State Witness TestimonyAdvocate Zandile Mshololo, the defence lawyer of accused number five has dispelled the state witness's testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial with new evidence.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 4. / 80,08 Read more »

Holomisa presents alleged CR17 funding evidenceUDM leader Bantu Holomisa presented an envelope to National Assembly Speaker containing what he claims are the names of individuals who allegedly received payments from companies purportedly funding President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign during the 2017 ANC elective conference.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 4. / 80,08 Read more »

State has ‘overwhelming evidence’ tying VIP cops to N1 assault as defence labels evidence weakThe state insists there is 'overwhelming evidence' placing eight arrested VIP protection officers at the scene of an assault on the N1 highway in Johannesburg earlier this month, but the defence labels the state's case 'weak'.

Source: TimesLIVE - 🏆 4. / 80,08 Read more »

Oil edges higher with focus on Israel-Hamas war, shaky demandBrent for January settlement gained 0.5% to $85.43 a barrel at 11:24 a.m. in Singapore.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 4. / 80,08 Read more »

Seven decades of war: Israel vs Hamas - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,The war dates back to 1948 and it has been on and off for the past 75 years.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 4. / 80,08 Read more »