Sudan: ICRC Facilitates Release of 64 Army Soldiers Held By RSF in Sudan Capital

Since the war broke out in mid-April, the ICRC has facilitated the release and transfer of 292 detainees, Hezam said., Pierre Dorbes, ICRC head of delegation in Sudan, said that his organisation's"main goal is to guarantee that any release operation serves the best interests of the detainees," and added that they"are prepared to act as a neutral intermediary for the release of more detainees".

The ICRC does not negotiate or influence the decision on who is released or when the release takes place, nor does the ICRC disclose the identities of the detainees. These decisions are independently taken by the warring parties, the statement said.

