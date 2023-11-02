Sudan: Aid Delivery Faces Bureaucracy, Security Challenges

Despite these hurdles, access and civil-military negotiations did yield some success, the report says. In August, 62,546 metric tonnes (equivalent to 1,381 lorries) of relief items were delivered to displaced communities. September saw an additional 36,988 metric tonnes (840 lorries) of aid reaching those in need.
"However, a number of operational obstacles remain that impede a rapid scale-up of aid from reaching those in need, including: operating in Sudan poses a high risk, as seen through the 20 aid workers killed this year.and assets continues, including looting of aid trucks, offices and drivers that curtail the capacity of the humanitarian organisations", the report states.
"In light of the colossal humanitarian crisis in Sudan, my office, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, will facilitate the humanitarian track of these negotiations", Griffiths said in a
Darfur Regional Governor Minni Minawi on Sunday praised the joint efforts of donors, particularly Saudi Arabia, as well as theIn the neighbouring Central African Republic (CAR), new Darfuri refugees in the Samounja camp are facing dire conditions. They complain of not receiving any food for two months, lack of clean water, and the spread of malaria.
"Urgent medical care and medicines are desperately needed, as these refugees were displaced from El Radoom in South Darfur due to security concerns", Adam Mohamed, a Sudanese camp resident, told Radio Dabanga.(HAC) was mostly staffed by security officers who frequently denied access to INGOs and often treated foreign aid workers as western spies.).
