Conflict in Sudan Has Impacted Every Aspect of Women's Lives

She said that during this time, mass atrocities, including sexual violence, rape, and other forms of gender-based violence, have been used against the Sudanese people. These atrocities took place under former president Omar al-Bashir, who led a militarized regime reliant on the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and armed militias like the Janjaweed in Darfur, which later became the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), she said.

In 2019, the Security Council celebrated Sudan's transition and heard from Sudanese women such as Alaa Salah, whose voice was one of many calling for freedom, peace, and justice. Al-Bashir was forced out of office by this women-led movement.

The transition between August 2019 and October 2021 saw popular support for inclusive civilian governance, increased attention to women's rights and space for women's civil society, and the adoption of a National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security. Most important, is the space that women activists and rights defenders have managed to occupy and reflect.

Al-Karib is asking that the UN take a principled stand by ensuring that women's rights, and women's full, equal and meaningful participation are always a fundamental part of any peace process it supports.

I had the privilege to speak at the UN Security Council open debate last week on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS), an important opportunity to reflect on the urgency of this work…

