Tzaneen police activate a massive manhunt of unknown suspects responsible for carjacking and robbery with a firearm

It is reported that a 39-year-old male was driving a silver grey BMW motor vehicle along the R71 public road outside Tzaneen town when he stopped at a robot adjacent to Caltex garage. Unexpectedly, two unknown males who were in possession of firearm approached him. One suspect stood in front of the motor vehicle and pointed him with a firearm while his accomplice knocked on the window and ordered him to open the doors.

The victim complied and opened the doors and one suspect sat on the passenger seat and the other at the backseat. The duo ordered him to drive and follow their instructions until they arrived at Tarentaalrand area and stopped. The suspects tied the hands of the 39-year-old male and covered him with a cloth on the face before they robbed him of his firearm and also withdrew an undisclosed amount of cash from his bank account.

The duo drove the whole night with the victim and he was dropped at an unknown house at Mawa Block 12 in Bolobedu policing area. The motor vehicle was later found abandoned at Mavele village. A manhunt for the two unknown suspects is underway and the police request anyone with information that can assist with the investigation to contact Investigating Officer Colonel Zitha Phoyisa 082 414 3309 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or nearest police station or MySAPS App.

