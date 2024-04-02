Stellenbosch Coach Reveals Key to Victory Over Kaizer Chiefs

Stellenbosch head coach Steve Barker has revealed what was key in their 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership. Devon Titus broke the deadlock for Stellies late in the first stanza and the Cape Winelands side were able to hold out for the entire second stanza."I thought first half we played really well, I think we controlled, created most of the better chances, we were able to get behind them a lot, especially on the right hand side with Titus.

A lot of box entries and I think we deserved to get the goal and go to the halftime (break with the lead)," Barker told SuperSport TV. "Second half they applied a lot of pressure on us and I think it was just a situation where we had to defend deeper, dig deep and hopefully on a transition we could then get the second goal and kill it off. "But it was tough in the second half, they put us on the back foot, we had to defend a lot and we were not able to create many chances in the second-half. But sometimes it is the way it i

