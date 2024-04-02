Stellenbosch defeat Kaizer Chiefs to strengthen their position in the league

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson went into Tuesday’s DStv Premiership game against Stellenbosch still talking up his side’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Caf Champions League. But it was Steve Barker’s Stellies who showed exactly why they are in pole position to finish as runners up to Mamelodi Sundowns with a precious 1-0 away win, sealed by a sixth league goal of the season for Devin Titus.

Chiefs will get nowhere near the Champions League as long as their attack continues to be so staggeringly inept. Johnson’s side have managed just three goals this year, and while they were better in the second half, still rarely stretched Stellies goalkeeper Sage Stephens

