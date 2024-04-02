Kaizer Chiefs to face Stellenbosch FC in bid to return to winning ways

Kaizer Chiefs will be eager to get back on the winning trail when they host high-flying Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday evening. Cavin Johnson's charge endured another disappointing encounter over the weekend after playing to a goalless draw against Cape Town City at the Athlone Stadium. Chiefs have now only won one of their last five matches in the DStv Premiership, which came against Golden Arrows last month.

Johnson will be able to call upon midfielders Yusuf Maart and Edson Castillo, who were both suspended for the clash against City. The Soweto giants will come up against one of the form teams in the league right now in second-place Stellenbosch F

