Champions Cup: A Guide to the Teams in Form

As the Champions Cup starts the road towards its conclusion, we give you a guide as to which clubs are in form, whose seeding belies their chances and which clubs are sneaking up on the outside. Leinster, Munster and Racing 92. Not a single one of the 16 teams have lost twice, however, with squad rotation and player management playing a part in some of the losses.

Of the top four seeds, only Leinster have won twice, but that feat would have been impossible for either of Bordeaux and Stade Toulouse anyway, as they played each other in a belting TOP 14 match a fortnight ago, edged just by Bordeaux 31-28. Northampton Saints have, like many others in England, been wildly inconsistent, conceding 50 points at Bristol Bears, but backing it up by sticking 40 on Saracens at home.and Exeter Chiefs especially disappointing the weekend just past in defeat to Leinster and Sale Sharks respectively

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Six Teams Secure Quarter-Final Spots in UEFA Champions LeagueSix teams have already qualified for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, with two more to be determined on Wednesday. Arsenal secured their spot after defeating Porto in a penalty shootout, while other usual suspects such as Man City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and PSG also made it through. The quarter-final draw will take place on Friday.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

CAF Champions League Success Could Lead to Major FIFA World Club Cup Windfall for Mamelodi SundownsFIFA World Club Cup qualification could bring massive smiles to Mamelodi Sundowns' bank balance if they manage to lift the CAF Champions League trophy.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Tau's Al Ahly Crowned Egypt Cup ChampionsTau's Al Ahly Crowned Egypt Cup Champions

Source: Soccer_Laduma - 🏆 22. / 63 Read more »

Champions Cup format a flopThe Champions Cup must return to the format that proved popular in the past, writes SIMON BORCHARDT.

Source: SARugbymag - 🏆 33. / 51 Read more »

3 Players Who Rejected Their National Teams!3 Players Who Rejected Their National Teams!

Source: Soccer_Laduma - 🏆 22. / 63 Read more »

Africa: Climate for Growth Knowledge Co-Creation Workshop Facilitators GuideAnalysis - Democracy Works Foundation (DWF) has designed a ' Training for Trainers' Guide from our Knowledge Co-Creation Workshops under the auspices of the Climate for Growth programme.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »